Oborevwori Vows To Resolve Major Delta Inter-Community Crisis

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has assured the people of Ogbe-Ijaw in Warri South West and Aladja in Udu Local Government Areas of the state of unbiased and peaceful resolution of their crisis.

Governor Oborevwori gave the assurance during a ‘thank you’ visit to Ijaw traditional rulers and political leaders who gathered at the Ugborikoko residence of the Pere of Ogulagha Kingdom and Chairman of Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers’ Forum, Captain (Elder) Joseph Timiyen.

He commended the people for not resorting to violence, adding that he was quite impressed that the two communities ceased hostilities after listening to his counsel.

The Governor urged them to remain peaceful while reiterating his assurance to the two communities that he would not be sentimental in resolving the crisis.

He lauded the traditional rulers and political leaders of Ijaw ethnic nationality in the state for their overwhelming support which, he said, led to his electoral victory in the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

The Governor, who noted that the Ijaw nation comprised peaceful, loving and kind people, said he was very grateful to them for their support to him and his administration.

“The Ijaws are very peaceful people; they are very loving and kind to me and my administration and I am grateful to God for all the support that they have been giving to me and my administration.

“I was here during the election and you people gathered and prayed for me. I was supposed to return last year after my Supreme Court case, but I wanted to do some things; I was waiting to make sure I was able to award contracts across the Ijaw Nation, and that is what I have done in the last State Executive Council where a lot of projects were approved for the Ijaw Nation.

“Ijaw people were very patient with me as there was no pressure from them. Everywhere I go, they support me and there is nothing that I would say that the Ijaw people in my government would not support.

“I am enjoying the support of the ljaw nation; I will listen to you and I will do more in Delta State. And I want to thank all of you for that support. I did not fail in the Ijaw Nation as you all supported me overwhelmingly during the election.

“I am here to, also, commiserate with the Ijaw Nation over the demise of our leader, Pa Edwin Clark. I was there in Kiagbodo two days ago for a condolence visit”, the Governor said.

The Governor, who was responding to the requests made by the traditional rulers during the visit, said the Ayakoromo bridge project was receiving attention from the state government, stressing that the project was on Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO).

According to him, a model school was being established in Gbaramatu by the state government, assuring that his administration would look into other issues raised by them with a view to addressing some of them.

Receiving the Governor and his entourage, the Chairman of Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum and Pere of Ogulaha Kingdom, Captain (Elder) Joseph Timiyen, who expressed appreciation to the governor for the visit, assured him of sustained support of the people of Ijaw nation in the state.

He appealed for the posting of more teachers to primary and secondary schools in the riverine communities of the state with a view to promoting effective teaching and learning in the areas.

Other traditional rulers who spoke during the visit, appealed for the establishment of tertiary educational institutions in Ijaw nation, the construction of more roads, the speedy completion of the Ayakoromo Bridge, the restoration of electricity supply to Isaba Kingdom and the peaceful and fair resolution of the Ogbe-Ijoh/Aladja crisis, among other requests.