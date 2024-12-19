Oborevwori tasks Delta community leaders on sustainable peace

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has charged community leaders in the state to always employ mediation and dialogue in resolving disputes for sustainable peace and development of the state.

Governor Oborevwori gave the charge at a meeting with the Presidents-General of communities and kingdoms held in Asaba on Wednesday.

The Governor, who told the Presidents-General that he was one of them, having served as Chairman of the Osubi community during which time the Airport was built, urged them to remain resolute in handling issues.

He also appealed to the Presidents-General to ensure unity, peace, inclusiveness and accountability in their communities saying, “by doing that you are bringing peace to your community because you cannot say you are President General and you don’t listen to your people who elected or appointed you.

“Because that is the only thing that can make you succeed, serving the interest of the people not your personal interest.

“When I was community Chairman, I looked at the issues clearly. I stood by my people, but also I never wanted my people to oppress Shell.

“So I was like a mediator, looking at Shell not to allow them to oppress the community, and also not to allow the community to be overbearing. That was how we were able to complete the Phase 1 and 2 of the Osubi Airport.

“As communities there is no way there won’t be challenges. There are always conflicts, there are always challenges. There are community disputes, there are boundary disputes. But the best way to go about it is mediation and dialogue.

“Because when you fight, at the end of the day, you will still go back to that mediation to resolve issues. Why not start with that mediation? Why not start with that dialogue? Why confrontation?

“I believe that the people we have here are very matured and experienced persons from the communities and the kingdoms.

“As a community leader, as a President General, you are holding that position of trust on behalf of your kingdom and your community.

“So, you must do the right thing to bring peace and unity to your community and your kingdom. So, by resolving it, solve all the problems instead of going into confrontation.”

On security, Governor Oborevwori called on the community leaders to follow due process in resolving disputes and urged them to protect government projects within their neighborhood. He cautioned against working at cross purposes with their traditional rulers.

“Working hand in hand with your traditional rulers will help you succeed. Some Presidents General do not agree with their traditional rulers. Some of them are overbearing, but you have to manage them because their roles will complement what you are doing,” Oborevwori added.

The Governor further said over N2 billion has been provided for road projects in each of the 25 local government areas across the state and assured that the widows programme would be revisited in the first quarter of 2025.

On his part, Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Development, Dr Toyin Agbolayah, noted the importance of Presidents-General in the state, adding that without the Presidents-General there would be no meaningful grassroots development.

“When we have issues with communities we run to the Presidents-General and they help us solve those issues. So we cannot thank them enough,” he said.

Earlier, President-General of the Delta State Forum of Kingdoms, Clans and communities, Prince Igwe Nzekwue thanked Governor Oborevwori for the numerous infrastructural developments across the entire state.

He said the programmes and projects of the Governor were already yielding fruits, adding that the people were happy with developments across the state in such a short time.

He assured that the Presidents-General will continue to support him beyond 2027 general elections just as they stood for him in 2023.

Highpoint of the meeting which was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, was the endorsement of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for second term. The endorsement was sequel to a motion moved by Chief Sunday Okiah of Abala clan, in Ndokwa East and seconded by Prince Godwin Okotie of Itsekiri nation and was subsequently adopted through a voice vote.

