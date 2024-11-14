Oborevwori bemoans lives lost to boundary disputes 

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said on Wednesday that boundary disputes militate against the peace, security, and prosperity of communities across the country.

He said so many lives have been lost to boundary disputes and called on the National Boundary Commission and other stakeholders to work assiduously in resolving boundary disputes among border communities in the country.

Governor Oborevwori disclosed this at a one-day workshop for the creation of platform for Nigeria’s coastal states and local government areas with theme: Towards a secure, peaceful and prosperous borders held at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

Governor Oborevwori who noted that the theme for the meeting, “Towards Secure, Peaceful and Prosperous Borders” is very apt and timely, said that boundary dispute is an ancient and modern disease of humanity.

He added that right from the colonial days, Nigeria has been plagued by boundary disputes, which has had disastrous and destabilizing consequences on the people.

He said: “There is scarcely any state in Nigeria that has not been involved in boundary disputes with its neigbhours, often resulting in displacement, death, and destruction.

“Reports indicate that between January 2018 and August 2022, 676 people were killed in various communal and boundary clashes in Nigeria.

“Often the causes of these disputes are traceable to land ownership, community pride, ancient or colonial boundaries, and socio-cultural factors.

“In Delta State, it is safe to say that at least 80% of boundary disputes revolve around land use either for farming, mining, and other purposes of economic significance.

“The resultant clashes often leave in their trail, a chunk of Internally Displaced Persons with the implication this has for their safety and wellbeing. As we all know, the living conditions in IDP camps are unsalutary and inevitably constitute environmental hazards.”

He charged National Boundary Commission, to work harder in resolving boundary disputes across the country.

“As the body responsible for resolving boundary disputes in Nigeria, the National Boundary Commission is critical to the peace, security, and prosperity of our communities.

“It is incumbent on it to embark on enlightenment and sensitization programmes to educate the people on the importance of respecting boundaries.

“It must also properly investigate cases of boundary disputes. In discharging this vital responsibility, officials of the Commission must demonstrate the highest levels of objectivity, neutrality, and integrity to instil confidence and elicit the goodwill of the people.

“Conversations break down fast once there is a perception of favouritism or nepotism on the part of those who are supposed to be impartial arbiters.

“It goes without saying that an effective conflict resolution mechanism is critical for maintaining national security. Hence, there is need for strong political will on the part of the government to implement recommendations that will resolve disputes amicably, and prevent future border disputes.

“With enhanced peace and security at the core of our MORE agenda, we are committed to partnering with the Commission to discharge its functions effectively for a secure, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.”

In his welcome remarks, Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, expressed delight that the African Union Border Governance Strategy is looking into good border governance and the attainment of sustainable development.

He urged the African Union to sustain the tempo to ensure the harmonisation of all grey areas along the boundary communities.

Onyeme, who is the Chairman of Delta State Boundary Commission, observed that the European colonisers arbitrarily, without due regards to the ethnic homogeneity of many African groups, were forced to belong to different nations, while diverse heterogeneous communities were hurriedly bundled into a single nation with distinct boundaries.

Deputy Governors of Bayelsa and Rivers, Senator Lawrence Egwhrudjakpor and Professor Ngozi Odu who also spoke at the ceremony, called on relevant authorities to discuss boundary issues often in other to resolve these boundary disputes.

Director-General of the National Boundaries Commission, Surveyor Adamu Adaji, said the workshop was primarily designed to engage Nigeria’s coastal states and local government areas as well as the traditional rulers in effective border governance in Nigeria.

Traditional rulers from the South West and South-South states, among other stakeholders, attended the one-day workshop.

