OAP Dotun Calls Out Sound City for Owing Staff 8 Months’ Salaries

Popular On-Air Personality (OAP), Dotun, has sparked a heated conversation online after accusing Sound City, a radio station, of failing to pay its staff for eight months.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), Dotun didn’t hold back as he described the situation as “cruel and inhumane,” raising serious concerns about the well-being of the affected employees.

In his tweet, Dotun wrote:

“It’s not by force to open a radio. Owing your staff for 8 months is very cruel and inhumane. You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you this. My friends and colleagues at Sound City, how do you guys cope?”

He continued:

“No salary for eight months? Mehn, that’s crazy!”

Dotun’s post has left many questioning how the station’s staff are managing to survive amidst such financial strain. The revelation has sparked outrage online, with many calling for immediate action to address the situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...