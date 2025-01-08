OAP Dotun Calls Out Sound City for Owing Staff 8 Months’ Salaries

OAP Dotun Calls Out Sound City for Owing Staff 8 Months’ Salaries
OAP Dotun

Popular On-Air Personality (OAP), Dotun, has sparked a heated conversation online after accusing Sound City, a radio station, of failing to pay its staff for eight months.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), Dotun didn’t hold back as he described the situation as “cruel and inhumane,” raising serious concerns about the well-being of the affected employees.

In his tweet, Dotun wrote:
“It’s not by force to open a radio. Owing your staff for 8 months is very cruel and inhumane. You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you this. My friends and colleagues at Sound City, how do you guys cope?”

He continued:
“No salary for eight months? Mehn, that’s crazy!”

Dotun’s post has left many questioning how the station’s staff are managing to survive amidst such financial strain. The revelation has sparked outrage online, with many calling for immediate action to address the situation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group