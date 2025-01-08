Nigerian Police Force Cybercrime Unit Recovers Over N8.8bn, Recognized as Best in Africa

The Nigeria Police Force has made significant strides in fighting cybercrime in 2024, with the National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) recovering over N8.8 billion, $84,000, and 115,237.91 USDT.

During Press Briefing in Abuja on Tuesday ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, said “These funds have been returned to victims, demonstrating the police’s commitment to protecting citizens and pursuing justice against fraud.”

“In 2024, the NPF-NCCC arrested over 751 cybercriminals, seized 685 devices used in cybercrime activities, and confiscated assets including houses, land, and vehicles tied to criminal operations.”

For its exceptional work, the NPF-NCCC was named the Best Cybercrime Unit in Africa for 2024 by INTERPOL, out of 54 participating countries. Additionally, the unit recently arrested four suspects for various cyber-related crimes.

The Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to enhancing cybersecurity and staying ahead of cybercriminals.

Citizens are urged to be vigilant and cautious when sharing sensitive information online, fostering a culture of cyber awareness and responsible online behavior.

