NYSC committed to Corps Members’ welfare, Ojisua assures upon assumption as Anambra’s Coordinator

Mrs Pauline Ojisua has assumed office as the 15th State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC in Anambra State.

Ojisua takes over from Mrs. Blessing Ekene Iruma, the outgoing State Coordinator.

During a formal handover ceremony held at the NYSC State Secretariat, Awka, Iruma emphasized the need for continuity of excellence within the Secretariat.

She urged management staff to extend same high level of cooperation they had given to her to the new Coordinator.

On her part, Ojisua expressed gratitude for the warm reception and outlined her administrative priorities.

She assured that her leadership would prioritize the welfare of both Corps members and staff.

She pledged to operate an open-door policy to foster inclusivity and transparency.

The event, attended by management staff and stakeholders, was marked by handover of documents, signifying seamless transition of leadership.

Meanwhile, the new NYSC boss had paid a courtesy visit to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development, Engr. Martin Agblili.

The visit, according to her, was to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders and reinforce NYSC’s partnership with state government.

Recognizing the importance of community collaboration, Ojisua also met with Igwe Dr. Joel Maduadichie Egwuonwu (Eze-Udo II) of Nibo, Onowu of Umuawulu.

She also visited Prof. Emma Ezenwaji and President General Barr. Chris Ekweozor, leaders of communities that play vital role in hosting the NYSC Orientation Camp.

Additionally, she visited the palace of Ezeukwu of Mbaukwu, Igwe Peter Anugwu, further solidifying relations with Mbaukwu, one of the host communities for the camp.

“These engagements underscore my commitment to fostering strong ties with traditional institutions and stakeholders critical to NYSC operations in the State,” she added.

Expressing optimism that her appointment would usher in new initiatives geared toward enhancing Corps members’ experience and staff welfare in the State, Ojisua urged them look forward to a period of continued progress and strengthened community relations under her leadership.