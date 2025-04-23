NUJ Urges Government to End Violence and Restore Peace in Nigeria

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called for an immediate end to the ongoing violence and killings across the country.

The Union expressed serious concern over the rising bloodshed, warning that it threatens Nigeria’s stability and unity.

In a statement, NUJ National Secretary, Achike Chude, condemned the widespread violence in states like Edo, Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, Kaduna, Borno, Imo, and Ondo. He described the killings as a clear sign that Nigeria’s social and political structures are under serious threat.

“These constant and brutal killings show the current state of insecurity in the country,” Chude said. “They also reveal the weakness of our security agencies in protecting lives and maintaining control over the country’s territory.”

He criticized the fact that terrorists, bandits, and gunmen continue to cause chaos with little resistance. Chude reminded the public of the once strong and respected Nigerian military, which helped restore peace in countries like Liberia and Sierra Leone.

“We can’t accept that the same military, known for its success in other nations, is now unable to defend Nigeria,” he said. “They have the strength and skills needed to win this fight — what they need is strong political support.”

The NUJ made it clear that the real problem isn’t with the military, but with Nigeria’s political leaders. The Union accused the political class of failing to come together to tackle insecurity and urged them to put the country first.

“We need a new kind of political mindset,” the statement continued. “Leaders must show real patriotism. Their lack of action is putting lives at risk, and we can’t afford to ignore it any longer.”

The NUJ also warned that any political figure involved in causing or worsening the violence should be held responsible. “Anyone who has contributed to this crisis, directly or indirectly, has blood on their hands,” the Union stated.

Finally, the NUJ called for national unity and peace, saying that violence and development cannot go hand in hand.

“Enough is enough,” Chude said. “Too many people have died. The time to act is now.”

The Union called for urgent reforms in both the political and security systems, with the hope of ending the violence and restoring peace across Nigeria.