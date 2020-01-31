NSCDC parades illegal JAMB registration centre operator in Anambra

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command has paraded one Ezennia Benjamin Onyeka for alleged involvement in illegal registration of candidates in an unaccredited centre and for selling the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms above its official price.

It was gathered that the suspect who was paraded today in Awka , was arrested following intelligence report on his activities which indicates that he was selling each JAMB form for between N5000 and N7000.

The illegal registration centre known as 100 percent Computer Center, is located at Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Parading the suspect, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, David Bille said the suspect was selling the JAMB forms to unsuspecting candidates above the official N4,700 stipulated by JAMB.

“After careful and discrete investigation carried out by men of Corps in Anambra Command, it was discovered that the cyber cafe being operated by the suspect was not on the list of centres accredited by JAMB to sell its forms,’’ he said.

According to him, the NSCDC officials who arrested the suspect disguised themselves as prospective applicants to gain access to the cyber cafe.

“The undercover agents observed that the suspect was exploiting innocent and young Nigerians seeking for brighter future in education through securing admission in tertiary institutions across the country,” he revealed.

Bille said the command is still investigating the matter to unravel all his accomplices, noting that as soon as investigation is over, the suspects would be charged to court to face the wrath of law.

The suspect Ezennia Benjamin Onyeka who admitted the offence pleaded for forgiveness, promising to turn a new leaf when released.

“I feel remorse for engaging in this illegal act and I ask for forgiveness. I promise never to go back to this business again,” the suspect pleaded.

It will be recalled that the Anambra State Command of the NSCDC had last week agreed to partner JAMB to provide adequate security needed to check examination during and after the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).