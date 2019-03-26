Notorious Armed Robber Aka Power Killed, 2 Others Died In A Fierce Gun Battle With Police In Ojo, Lagos State

Three persons, including two suspected robbers, were killed on Tuesday when gunmen invaded a community in Ojo, Lagos.

The gunmen invaded Gafaru Street, Imude in Ojo on motorcycles and robbed residents. They shot those who resisted them. Before the suspected armed robbers were killed in a shootout, the gang had allegedly killed a victim at 124 Imude Road, Gafaru bus stop in Ojo and left two other victims

Among those killed was Obina Efenkandu, 32. Two other residents- Collins Ichu, 26, and Abdullah Niger, 40 – were injured.

It was learnt that a distress call was made to the Ilemba-Hausa Police Division in Ojo, which called for reinforcement from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Metro Patrol Teams.

In a statement yesterday, Lagos Command spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said two of the robbers were killed during a gun battle with the police, adding that two others were arrested.

He said: “On sighting the police, the robbers opened fire, but were subdued by the superior fire power of our gallant teams. Two suspects, Semiu Ibrahim, 24, and Francis Obi, 29, were arrested, while Chinozo Felix, 29, alias Power and Ifeanyi Uche died.

“Three Berreta pistols with three live ammunition and three expended ammunition were recovered. One unregistered Bajaj Motorcycle was recovered from the scene.

“The injured persons were taken to hospital.”