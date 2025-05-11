Northern Governors and Traditional Rulers Call for Creation of State Police to Tackle Insecurity

In response to the ongoing violence, terrorism, and banditry that have taken many lives and displaced thousands, state governors and traditional rulers in northern Nigeria are urging the federal government to establish state police.

At a joint meeting held in Kaduna, the governors of the 19 northern states and the heads of the Traditional Rulers Council called on the National Assembly to quickly pass the legal framework needed to create state police forces.

The leaders said the region’s security problems have become too severe to ignore and require immediate action. They believe that setting up state police is now necessary to effectively deal with the crisis.

In a statement released after the meeting on Saturday night, which was signed by Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the Governor of Gombe State and chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), the leaders agreed to work with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) to provide more support to federal security agencies.

The statement also said the forum plans to strengthen local security efforts and set up inter-state platforms to monitor and manage their shared borders.

The northern leaders thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to improving security and infrastructure in the region.

However, they noted the return of Boko Haram attacks in parts of the North East and a rise in killings in the North Central.

They called for an urgent review of current strategies and better coordination among security agencies at all levels.

During the meeting, the governors condemned the recent violence in Plateau, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, and Yobe States. They stressed the need to step up security efforts to protect citizens.

Governor Inuwa praised President Tinubu’s dedication but acknowledged setbacks in the fight against insecurity.

He also highlighted poor infrastructure in the North, pointing out that while work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway has resumed, other projects like the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line and Kano-Maiduguri expressway remain neglected.

He expressed concern that no North-Eastern state was included in the federal government’s superhighway project.

He recommended exploring new ways to fund infrastructure, including public-private partnerships and infrastructure bonds, to support agriculture, industrial growth, and economic development.

On the economy, Inuwa said the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC), once a key part of Northern Nigeria’s economic strength, needs major reform and strong leadership to restore its role in regional growth.

As the rainy season approaches, he urged preparation to prevent clashes between farmers and herders and to address environmental challenges like flooding and drought.

He also called for collaboration with agencies like NEMA and NiMet to set up early warning systems and improve food production.

Inuwa reaffirmed the need for traditional rulers to have a defined constitutional role, allowing them to play a stronger part in promoting peace and community development.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, in his welcome speech, called on the governors and traditional leaders to quickly create a clear and actionable plan to address the region’s security and development challenges.

“We’ve made progress, but problems remain. Let’s speed up the creation of a solid plan for security, governance, and development in Northern Nigeria. Our people need results, and we don’t have time to waste,” he said.