Northern Fulani Community remains supportive of your administration, Sarkin Fulani Awka, Siddiki reassures Soludo

The Northern Community in Anambra State says it is committed to continuing its constructive partnership with the Chukwuma Soludo administration for the security, prosperity, and harmony of all communities and residents of the State.

The Sarkin Fulani Awka, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki gave the assurance on Saturday when he spoke with TNC correspondent in Anambra, on behalf of the Northern community leaders across the three senatorial zones of Anambra State.

They include the Sarkin Hausawa Awka, Alhaji Garba Haruna, who is the Chairman, Alhaji Iliyasu Yushau, the Sarki Hausawa (Onitsha), and Alhaji Salisu Mohammed (Nnewi).

Siddiki was responding to a recent publication insinuating that the Hausa Community in Anambra State has rejected Governor Soludo and his second-term bid.

The Sarkin Fulani Awka insisted that the Northern community in Anambra State has always maintained a respectful distance from sycophancy, but remained supportive of the Soludo administration.

He noted that on numerous occasions when they had reported security concerns or challenges affecting their people, government officials and security agencies had responded swiftly and effectively.

According to the Fulani leader in Awka, many of their people in Anambra have lived all their lives in the state, and established their businesses, and as such, see no other place as their home aside from Anambra.

“Most of us were born and raised in Anambra State. All our homes, businesses, and livelihoods are here. We have no other place to depend upon apart from Anambra.

“Any thoughtful person residing here stands firmly behind Governor Soludo’s administration. What stranger among us would oppose the wish of the indigenes?” he queried.

Citing an online publication in which an individual interviewed falsely presented himself as a leader of the Hausa community in Awka, Siddiki noted that the recognized leader of the Hausa community in Awka is Garba Haruna, who was neither consulted nor made aware of the alleged statement.

He maintained that the individual in question holds no official position within any Hausa community organization in Anambra State.

Acknowledging that individuals have their right to join and support any political party of their choice, Siddiki noted, however, that no individual should unilaterally endorse a candidate on behalf of the entire Hausa community.

He further revealed that there is an ongoing dialogue with the state government about the future of their cattle market, where the state government has committed to exploring and developing alternative arrangements to safeguard the livelihoods of their herders.