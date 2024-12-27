Northern Democrats Blast FG Over Niger Allegations and Ongoing Security Crisis

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Federal Government’s handling of allegations made by Niger’s military leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani.

Tiani had accused Nigeria of working with France to destabilize the Sahel region.

In a statement released on Friday, the LND’s spokesperson, Dr. Ladan Salihu, criticized the government for failing to adequately address critical security issues.

The group raised concerns over how insurgent groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP continue to obtain advanced weaponry, including drones, which are typically accessible only through state-sponsored or highly organized illegal networks.

“The government must answer a fundamental question: who is supplying these weapons?” the statement said. “For nearly two decades, insurgents have been better armed than many national forces in the region. Why hasn’t the government dismantled these supply networks?”

The LND linked these issues to allegations of foreign interference, specifically pointing to France’s history of involvement in Africa.

The group warned that dismissing Tiani’s claims without addressing the broader context could overlook critical aspects of the security crisis.

“France has a documented history of supporting insurgencies to secure access to natural resources,” the statement continued. “The Federal Government’s denial doesn’t clarify whether external actors are exploiting Nigeria’s vulnerabilities.”

The group also condemn President Bola Tinubu’s role as ECOWAS Chairman, citing tensions within the regional bloc.

Salihu highlighted the recent withdrawal of several member states and strained relations caused by Nigeria’s support for sanctions and potential military intervention in Niger.

“While the government claims to lead ECOWAS, its actions have deepened divisions within the bloc,” Salihu said. “Sanctions have worsened the suffering of ordinary Nigeriens, and the call for military intervention, supported by France, undermines peace efforts.”

The LND questioned the effectiveness of Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts, including initiatives like Operation Forest Sanity III.

The group argued that terrorist strongholds remain active, raising concerns about whether the issue stems from government incapacity or complicity.

The LND concluded by urging the government to adopt a transparent and effective approach to the security crisis in Northern Nigeria and the Sahel region.

“Empty rhetoric won’t solve these problems,” Salihu warned. “The government must provide credible evidence and concrete solutions. Otherwise, its denials will be seen as a deflection from its responsibility to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty and ensure regional security.”

The Federal Government had previously dismissed Tiani’s allegations. Information Minister Muhammad Idris described the claims as baseless, asserting that Nigeria has never engaged in any alliance, covert or otherwise, with France or any country to sponsor terrorism or destabilize Niger.

