North West Development Commission Cancels Foreign Scholarships to Support Local Education

The North West Development Commission (NWDC) has announced the cancellation of its foreign scholarship applications.

This move comes in response to the Federal Government’s recent directive to prioritize education within Nigeria.

The directive, issued on May 7, 2025, was signed by Mrs. Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education.

It highlights the government’s focus on improving local educational institutions and building capacity within the country.

The NWDC stated that it fully supports the Federal Government’s policies and will continue to align its programs accordingly.

The commission also assured the public that more information about future opportunities and initiatives for regional development will be shared soon