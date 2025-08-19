NOA applauds Imo Govt's ban on Graduation Parties for Kindergarten, JSS3 Classes

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has described the Imo State Government’s recent decision to ban lavish graduation parties for pupils in nursery and junior secondary schools, as a timely step toward curbing excesses and promoting responsible value reorientation among young learners.

A memo received by The News Chronicle’ correspondent, signed by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Bernard Ikegwuoha, addressed to parents, guardians, and education stakeholders under the title “Policy on Education for Public and Private Primary and Secondary Schools in Imo State,” said only pupils completing Primary 6 and students completing Senior Secondary School 3 (SSS3) will be permitted to hold graduation ceremonies, in line with Nigeria’s 6-3-3-4 education system.

The memo also tackled the issue of schools changing textbooks every academic year, directing that textbooks must now have a minimum lifespan of four years to ease financial pressures on parents and allow siblings to reuse learning materials.

In a statement on Monday, the Director General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the former trend fosters unrealistic expectations of instant reward, encourages a culture of extravagance, and places undue financial pressure on parents, who are often compelled to fund what he described as a wasteful and socially unproductive practice.

Issa-Onilu emphasised that early exposure to such lavish celebrations distorts the values of hard work, humility, and delayed gratification, which are essential for personal growth and national development.

He added that the Agency is committed to working with state governments, schools, and parents to promote a culture prioritizing discipline, modesty, and responsible upbringing among children, revealing that the agency recently unveiled a campaign against sign out extreme practices and the ban by the state aligns with the general purpose of the campaign.

Speaking on the State Government’s directive to stop school proprietors from changing textbooks annually, he noted that the move will significantly reduce the financial burden on families caused by frequent textbook replacements, making education more affordable and accessible for all students.

“The Imo State’s policy allowing graduation ceremonies only for Primary 6 and Senior Secondary students aligns with Nigeria’s 6-3-3-4 education system, which ensures consistency with national education standards.

“NOA encourages other states to adopt similar policies, as such measures foster a more disciplined and value-driven education system, rooted in hard work, resilience, and perseverance.

“The policy also contributes to a healthier educational environment by emphasizing academic focus over extravagant celebrations during the early stages of schooling,” Isa-Onilu said.