No Sermon Without Approval- Niger Governor Sets Rules for Preachers

Niger State Governor Umar Bago has declared that no preacher in the state will mount the pulpit without first submitting their sermon for official approval.

Speaking on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, monitored by The News Chronicle, Bago insisted the move was not a ban on evangelism but a safeguard against “anti-people, anti-government” messages.

“I didn’t ban evangelism. For everyone going to sermon on Friday, he should bring his scriptures for review, and it’s normal. Even in Saudi Arabia, this is done.” He noted.

The governor stressed that the regulation was partly to curb indoctrination. “We want to be able to see what they are preaching, hear what they are saying. We are working together with security agencies—the DSS, Police, NSCDC, and the military,” he explained.

Recall that earlier this month, the Director General of the Niger State Religious Affairs Department, Umar Farooq, announced that preachers would be required to obtain licences within two months.

“Any preacher who wants to preach must secure a licence,” he said, adding that applicants would face a screening panel before approval.

The directive has already sparked nationwide debate over freedom of worship, state control, and security concerns.