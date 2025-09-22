spot_img
No Man Wants to Date Me, They Think I'm a Transgender –Woman Lament

Entertainment
— By: Hassan Haruna

No Man Wants to Date Me, They Think I Am A Transgender – Nigerian Woman Cries Out

A young Nigerian woman has taken to social media to share her heartbreaking experience, lamenting that men often mistake her for a transgender person, making it difficult for her to find love.

In an emotional post that has since gone viral, the lady explained that despite being biologically female, her physical features and mannerisms have led many people to assume she is transgender.

According to her, this misconception has ruined her chances of getting into a serious relationship, as most men quickly lose interest once the suspicion arises.

“No man wants to date me. They think I’m transgender. I have tried to explain myself, but no one believes me. It hurts so much because I just want to be loved like every other woman,” she wrote.

Her story has sparked widespread debate online, with some social media users sympathizing with her, while others urged her to embrace self-confidence and ignore societal stereotypes. A few suggested she undergo a medical test to prove her biological gender if the stigma continues to affect her social life.

Relationship experts have also weighed in, noting that issues of appearance, gender expression, and perception play a significant role in modern dating.

They advised the young woman to remain confident, seek supportive communities, and focus on partners who value her true self rather than external assumptions.

For now, the Nigerian woman says she remains hopeful that one day, someone will look beyond the misconceptions and love her for who she truly is.

Hassan Haruna
