There’s no hunger in Nigeria- Minister of Agriculture

The Federal Government has vowed to sustain the border closure policy until the neighboring countries stop violating Nigeria’s laws against food smuggling, even as the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, debunked reports that hunger was heightening in the country.

The minister said that there is no hunger in the country and food security has been achieved. He said that hunger in Nigeria was a creation of foreigners who have no stake in the country.

He said, “I think so long as these bordering countries do not respect our protocols on these very important issues of bringing food into Nigeria, order closure will remain.

I think we are producing enough food to feed ourselves. There is no hunger in the country and when people talk hunger, I just laugh because they do not know hunger. They need to go to other countries to know what hunger is all about.”