NiMet Predicts Mixed Weather Across Nigeria

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted a combination of sunny, cloudy, and thunderstorm conditions across Nigeria from Sunday, May 18, to Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

According to the weather outlook released on Saturday, May 17, in Abuja, Sunday will begin with sunny skies in many parts of the country.

However, patches of cloud and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Taraba, and Adamawa states during the afternoon and evening. In the North-central region, sunny conditions will dominate, with isolated thunderstorms likely in Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Benue, and Kogi states later in the day.

The southern regions, including Cross River, Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom, may experience morning thunderstorms followed by isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

On Monday, May 19, the northern region will see sunny skies with patches of cloud, with possible morning thunderstorms in Taraba and Adamawa states. Isolated thunderstorms are expected later in parts of Kaduna, Taraba, and Adamawa. The North-central region will remain sunny with some cloud cover, while isolated thunderstorms may occur in the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Plateau states. In the south, morning thunderstorms are anticipated in Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, followed by isolated thunderstorms later in the day.

By Tuesday, May 20, the northern region will maintain sunny skies with few clouds, but isolated thunderstorms may occur in parts of Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, and Adamawa in the morning, extending to Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba later in the day. The North-central region will stay sunny with patches of cloud, with isolated thunderstorms likely in the FCT, Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Benue, and Niger states in the afternoon or evening. The southern region will experience morning thunderstorms in Cross River, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom, with thunderstorms expected later in the day.

NiMet has advised the public to take precautions as strong winds may precede thunderstorms. Residents should secure loose objects, avoid driving during heavy rain, disconnect electrical appliances, and stay away from tall trees to avoid falling branches. Airline operators are also encouraged to check NiMet’s weather updates for safe flight planning.