Night Attack Claims Seven Lives in Bokkos

A deadly night raid rocked the quiet village of Kopmur in Bokkos Local Government Area on Sunday, May 26, leaving seven residents dead and plunging the community into mourning.

The attack, which occurred around 10:00 PM, saw armed assailants reportedly in large numbers descend on the sleeping village under the cover of darkness, using the surrounding forest terrain to their advantage.

It was gathered that security forces responded swiftly, pushing back the attackers and preventing what could have been a far higher death toll.

The latest assault marks yet another grim chapter in a wave of violence sweeping through Bokkos.

It would be recalled that just a day earlier, a pastor was killed and two others injured in a foiled kidnapping attempt in Kwatas.

On the same morning, an 18-year-old boy lost his life in an ambush near Butura Dairy Farm.

Reacting to the series of attacks in a statement, Executive Chairman of Bokkos LGC, Hon. Amalau Samuel Amalau, expressed deep sorrow over the mounting losses.

He commended the bravery of security personnel and reaffirmed the council’s commitment to restoring peace and protecting all communities.

“We are working hand-in-hand with security agencies and local stakeholders to ensure justice is served. We urge residents to stay vigilant, report suspicious activities, and remain united in these trying times.” Amalau said.