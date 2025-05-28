MTN Named Africa’s Most Admired Brand, Joins Hall of Fame

For the second time, MTN Group has set a pace in the African telecom and business community by joining the recently introduced Brand Africa Hall of Fame.

This acknowledges MTN’s far-reaching contribution to the continent, its drive to deepen digital and financial inclusion, and its efforts to shape a positive African narrative globally.

The recognition is part of the 2025 Brand Africa 100, a yearly survey of consumer brand preference across more than 30 African countries, representing more than 85 percent of the continent’s population and GDP. The third-party ranked brands were those most preferred by African consumers.

MTN collected not just an award but swept some of the best. The telecommunication giant was the best African brand to create a better Africa. It was the number one spontaneous brand recall by African companies, was the most admired company making the largest positive impact on society and the environment, and was the number one telecommunication brand in Africa.

The Hall of Fame award, given for the first time this year by Brand Africa, is for brands that have continually demonstrated excellence, relevance, and leadership in Africa over the past ten years. This award acknowledges MTN’s sustained investment on the continent, well beyond telecommunications infrastructure and wider societal advancement.

MTN Group CEO and President Ralph Mupita was over the moon about the victory and continued to state that the award is important on a personal level and a wider scale. For Mupita, to be celebrated during Africa Month adds emotional and symbolic significance to the event. It is not MTN’s victory but evidence that Africa’s pace within the world economy is increasing through responsible brands that drive inclusive growth.

He attributed the success to the strength of the MTN team, or MTNers, and also to partners, stakeholders, and customers across the continent. Mupita further pointed out that the success cements MTN’s position to continue leading by purpose, especially when digital technology will be at the heart of economic and social transformation.

MTN’s reach extends beyond mobile connectivity. Over time, the organization has spearheaded interventions to reach a wider population with digital resources, take mobile money to far-flung communities, and promote environmental sustainability. The interventions have made the brand a market leader and a social responsibility leader committed to creating enduring value for Africa.

With growth in the African digital economy, MTN, as the most admired brand, says a lot about maintaining customer trust, service delivery that works, and business for good. That it has been able to reach as many Africans in rural and urban areas with its extent, but continues to invest in innovation, puts it in the best position to be the benchmark of what it is to be a real African success story.