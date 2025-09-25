spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 25, 2025 - 3:32 PM

Nigeriaâ€™s Economic Growth to Slow in Q3 Amid Fiscal Pressures and Oil Uncertainty

Business
â€” By: Ken Ibenne

â€”

Nigeriaâ€™s Economic Growth to Slow in Q3 Amid Fiscal Pressures and Oil Uncertainty

With GDP growth expected to slow to 3.9 percent, Nigeria’s economy is projected to grow at a slower rate in the third quarter of 2025. against the 4.23 percent registered the preceding quarter.Â 

 

The moderation is evidence of the continuing impacts of monetary policy changes, volatile oil prices, and volatile capital flows. Broadly matching with the International Monetary Fund’s prediction of 3.4 percent, analysts predict growth to stay between 3 and 3.6 percent for 2025 as a whole.

 

Inflation has been alleviating, with the National Bureau of Statistics noting five straight months of drop to 20.12 percent in August. Somewhat steady gasoline prices and a stronger naira have helped to drive this trend. Any renewed pressure on the exchange rate or an increase in energy prices might derail the disinflation momentum, however experts warn.

 

Should currency stability hold, the Central Bank of Nigeria may think about another cut to 26 percent in November since the Monetary Policy Rate was recently cut to 27 percent. Closing the gap between official and parallel markets, the naira currently trades between â‚¦1,515 and â‚¦1,560 per dollar. Still, oil profits are still a big concern because any drop in worldwide prices could start new volatility.

 

Government revenues have increased 41 percent from the same period last year, reaching â‚¦20.59 trillion between January and August 2025. Strong dollar inflows are also helping states and local governments, therefore providing them more financial flexibility. Still, the country’s debt load is increasing; the Debt Management Office says it will grow to â‚¦149 trillion in Q1 2025, up from â‚¦121 trillion a year before.

 

Though recent successes, Nigeria’s fiscal sustainability could come under renewed stress if stronger oil earnings and more non-oil exports are not present,Â The News ChronicleÂ understands.

 

Attractive yields and a stronger naira have helped to propel foreign portfolio inflows to $5.64 billion, thus strengthening. Short-term investment into equities and government securities is anticipated to persist; however, long-term foreign direct investment remains little.

Sectors including finance, telecommunications, transportation, building, and oil refining helped Q2’s growth, while contractions were seen in real estate, trade, and components of manufacturing, especially textiles and automobile assembly.

Previous article
NSCDC Nabs Four for Illegal Mining at NNPC Facility in Rivers
Next article
UNGA: Education Minister Seeks Global Partnership on Out-of-School Children
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Ohaneze Targets Igbo Unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, Announces Date, Host State

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Begin Strike

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Nigerians may face power outages in the coming days...

Clash Erupts at Obidient Movement Inauguration in Borno

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Fresh cracks have appeared within the Obidient Movement in...

DSS Arrests Kwara Monarchâ€™s Wife and Aide Over Terrorism Links

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested and...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Ohaneze Targets Igbo Unification with 2025 Igbo Day Celebration, Announces Date, Host State

News 0
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has...

Nationwide Blackout Looms as Electricity Workers Begin Strike

News 0
Nigerians may face power outages in the coming days...

Clash Erupts at Obidient Movement Inauguration in Borno

News 0
Fresh cracks have appeared within the Obidient Movement in...

Subscribe

Â© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x