Nigeria’s Broadband Growth Reaches 42.24%

Nigeria’s broadband access reached 42.24% in October 2024, up slightly from 41.56% in September, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission.

This increase reflects the ongoing expansion of internet services across the country.

The number of internet users grew by 1.88 million, totaling 134.78 million by the end of October, compared to 132.9 million in September.

Mobile networks, particularly GSM providers, made up the bulk of this increase, with 134.27 million users.

MTN Nigeria was the leading telecom operator, gaining 1.13 million new subscribers to reach 69.52 million.

Airtel followed with 678,219 new subscribers, totaling 45.47 million. Globacom added 184,887 users, bringing its total to 17.10 million.

In contrast, 9mobile saw a decline, losing 125,780 subscribers, leaving it with 2.16 million users.

Telephony subscriptions also rose by 2.69 million, reaching 157.37 million, with MTN maintaining the largest share at 80.37 million.

Data usage increased as well, reaching 870,398.28 terabytes, up from 850,249.09 terabytes in September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...