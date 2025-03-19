Nigeria’s Artistic Legacy Under Threat, Says Art Dealer

A seasoned art dealer and craftsman, Isah Lawan, has raised concerns over the fading appreciation for Nigeria’s cultural heritage, warning that a decline in interest in traditional arts and crafts among locals threatens the country’s artistic identity.

Speaking in Lagos, Lawan highlighted how the waning enthusiasm for indigenous artwork has sparked fears about the future of Nigeria’s rich cultural traditions.

With four decades of experience in the trade, Lawan, who operates at the Eko Hotel and Suites Art and Crafts Centre, expressed disappointment at the lack of engagement from Nigerians in preserving their heritage.

“To be sincere with you, I think the expatriates love it more than we Nigerians.

“When we have about 40 to 50 Europeans that come to the market, you can say about 30 would like to buy artworks.

“But Nigerians, we don’t put much interest in it,” he said.

He attributed this decline in interest to a growing cultural disconnect, exacerbated by the removal of traditional history and art education from school curriculums.

Lawan lamented that many households, which once proudly showcased indigenous artworks, have abandoned the practice, often due to religious misconceptions that classify these artistic pieces as ‘demonic’ or ‘superstitious.’

Despite this challenge, he noted that craftsmen have taken it upon themselves to preserve history by carefully curating artwork in their stores, representing various Nigerian cultures.

“We don’t want it to just go like that. We want our tourists to inherit the cultural aspects of life we were having before.

“So, we now keep so many artistic works to show our children, for them to know this is so-and-so artwork from so-and-so place,” he said.

Lawan urged stakeholders, particularly the government, to revive national festivals reminiscent of the historic 1977 Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC ’77).

He also called for the reinstatement of art excursions for students to foster deeper cultural appreciation.

“If we don’t act now, our history will be forgotten,” he warned.

To safeguard Nigeria’s artistic heritage, Lawan recommended a combination of cultural education, awareness campaigns, and policy support to prevent traditional arts from fading into obscurity.