NANS Condemns Criticism of Bauchi Governor’s Son Over Comments on Seyi Tinubu

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned recent criticism of Shamsudeen Mohammed, son of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, regarding his remarks about Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, and his distribution of food items during his tour of northern states.

In a statement signed by NANS Senate President, Usman Adamu Nagwaz on Tuesday Night, the student body defended Seyi Tinubu and urged him not to be discouraged by negative comments.

NANS described Shamsudeen’s statement as misleading and an attempt to shift blame. The organization criticized him for questioning Seyi Tinubu’s role in youth empowerment while benefiting from his father’s political position.

“It is both amusing and frustrating to see someone who enjoys the privileges of his father’s office now speaking about youth empowerment, despite his own family’s failure in that area,” the statement read.

NANS emphasized that Seyi Tinubu is a private citizen with no government authority and should not be expected to solve unemployment problems that the Bauchi State Government has failed to address.

They praised Seyi Tinubu’s philanthropy and called for recognition of his efforts instead of condemnation.

“Seyi Tinubu’s generosity should be appreciated, not criticized. Unlike some public officials who ignore the struggles of the people, he has taken steps to provide help where it is needed,” NANS stated.

The group urged Seyi Tinubu to remain committed to his charitable work despite negative comments, stating that true leaders persevere in their mission regardless of opposition.

“The responsibility of leadership belongs to those in power, not private individuals. Those who have failed in governance should reflect on their actions before criticizing others,” the statement concluded.