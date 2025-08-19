Nigerians Reject Politicians’ Pay Rise, Urge Tinubu to Prioritise Workers

The Federal Government’s plan to increase the salaries of political office holders, including the President, Vice President, ministers, and members of the National Assembly, has sparked outrage across the country, particularly among Nigerian youths and civil servants who say they are already struggling to survive in the face of economic hardship.

The announcement, made on Monday, has been met with strong criticism from labour unions, academics, and ordinary citizens, who argue that the timing is insensitive given the current cost of living crisis.

In an interview with The News Chronicle on Tuesday, Mr. Isa Bukar Kumshe, a senior lecturer and President of the Academic Staff Union of Mohammed Lawan College of Agriculture, Maiduguri ( MOLCA ), said the proposed pay rise for politicians was unjustifiable.

“My view on the salary increase for the President, Vice President, and other political office holders which has not been reviewed since 2008 is clear. In this trying time, I don’t think politicians need any increment,” Mr. Kumshe said.

He stressed that leaders should be prepared to make sacrifices for the good of their followers rather than seek personal benefits.

“As leaders, they are supposed to sacrifice. The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission should focus on reviewing the salaries of ordinary civil servants. Right now, someone earning N70,000 cannot adequately cater for their family with the current market situation. The government should pay attention to that instead,” he added.

Mr. Kumshe aligned himself with the position of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), which has openly rejected the proposed increments for politicians.

“As President of the Academic Staff Union of Mohammed Lawan College of Agriculture, Maiduguri, I fully agree with the NLC’s stance. Political office holders already have allowances that cover their needs. The best thing they can do now is to sacrifice for civil servants rather than add to their own wealth,” he explained.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the proposal and instead address the plight of civil servants and pensioners, many of whom are unable to meet their basic needs due to inflation and stagnant wages.

“The government should review the salaries of ordinary workers, not politicians,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, findings by The News Chronicle reveal that many households, civil servants, and pensioners have also voiced strong opposition to the move, describing it as unfair and misplaced when most Nigerians are facing severe economic difficulties.

Photo, Mr. Isa Bukar Kumshe, a senior lecturer and President of the Academic Staff Union of Mohammed Lawan College of Agriculture, Maiduguri