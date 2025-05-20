Nigerians Judged Me Wrongly on The Show- Doyin

It seems there is a BBNaija curse that makes former participants not wanting to be on the show again until it’s time for the All Star season!

Former BBnaija star Doyin has sworn to never be on the show again regardless of the amount of money involved, even if the prize money is doubled. Except it is outside Nigeria of course!

The star revealed what she went through after the show in an interview with Trend up Africa. She talked about how people misunderstood her and judged her and how it affected her all round.

The star further added that the organizers of the show give the audience what they want, they give people the impression of you they want the people to see. Additionally she feels like Nigerians are the wrong judge of character and they are overly judgemental

“My experience being on a reality show was mad. Very very crazy experience. I will never do it again in my life, not for any amount. Except it is a show outside the country,

“They portray you the way they want to. They have given everybody an impression of you that are not really true.

“A lot of people think some things about my personality, that is not really who I’m at all. But Nigerians are too judgmental, so I’m not blessing them with my presence ever again.”

Doyin’s time on the Big Brother show was very memorable, she was a very vocal and opinionated housemate she gave the viewers a show! But it appears that she is over that season of her