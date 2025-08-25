spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 25, 2025 - 3:54 PM

Nigerians Applaud Tinubu’s Reduction of Kidney Dialysis Cost

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospita UMTH

President Bola Tinubu’s recent decision to slash the cost of kidney dialysis in federal hospitals from N50,000 to N12,000 has sparked widespread reactions and appreciation among Nigerians.

In an interview with The News Chronicle in Maiduguri on Monday, a political analyst, Mr. Abdullahi Umar Yusuf, praised the move, describing it as a major relief for patients and their families.

“As a Nigerian, I commend President Tinubu for reducing the cost of dialysis. This will ease the suffering of patients and their relatives. Many people could not afford N50,000 per session, but this new price makes it more accessible,” Yusuf said.

He further noted that the reduction, which amounts to about a 76% discount, would strengthen the healthcare system.

“Even if the decision was politically motivated, it is still commendable because past administrations of Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, and Buhari did not do it,” he added.

Yusuf urged the president to ensure that all federal hospitals are equipped with functional dialysis machines so patients can truly benefit from the subsidy.

Another Maiduguri resident, Barrister Mohammed Wakil, also hailed the development, describing it as “a welcome step.” He called on the president to extend similar attention to agriculture, education, and security.

“If the economy is truly bouncing back, then President Tinubu deserves credit,” Wakil said.

At the University of  Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, parents of kidney patients expressed joy over the announcement.

One mother, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “No patient I know has ever survived kidney dialysis; many eventually lose their lives. Since dialysis is not compulsory for everyone, if the president could even declare it free, that would be better. But we still appreciate this effort.”

Previous article
I Will Run In 2027- Atiku Confirms Presidential Bid
Next article
Protesters Disrupt Ongoing NBA Conference in Enugu Over Detained Legislator
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Protesters Disrupt Ongoing NBA Conference in Enugu Over Detained Legislator

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Proceedings at the ongoing annual conference of the Nigerian...

I Will Run In 2027- Atiku Confirms Presidential Bid

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has confirmed he will...

LGBTQ: Snoop Dogg Criticised for Being Afraid to Take Grandchild to Disney Cinema

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
American rapper Snoop Dogg has come under criticism after...

Iyabo Ojo is a Grandma as Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux Welcome Baby Rakeem!

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Nigerian entrepreneur and social media personality Priscilla Ojo, daughter...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Protesters Disrupt Ongoing NBA Conference in Enugu Over Detained Legislator

News 0
Proceedings at the ongoing annual conference of the Nigerian...

I Will Run In 2027- Atiku Confirms Presidential Bid

News 0
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has confirmed he will...

LGBTQ: Snoop Dogg Criticised for Being Afraid to Take Grandchild to Disney Cinema

Celebs 0
American rapper Snoop Dogg has come under criticism after...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join