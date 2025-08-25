Nigerians Applaud Tinubu’s Reduction of Kidney Dialysis Cost

President Bola Tinubu’s recent decision to slash the cost of kidney dialysis in federal hospitals from N50,000 to N12,000 has sparked widespread reactions and appreciation among Nigerians.

In an interview with The News Chronicle in Maiduguri on Monday, a political analyst, Mr. Abdullahi Umar Yusuf, praised the move, describing it as a major relief for patients and their families.

“As a Nigerian, I commend President Tinubu for reducing the cost of dialysis. This will ease the suffering of patients and their relatives. Many people could not afford N50,000 per session, but this new price makes it more accessible,” Yusuf said.

He further noted that the reduction, which amounts to about a 76% discount, would strengthen the healthcare system.

“Even if the decision was politically motivated, it is still commendable because past administrations of Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, and Buhari did not do it,” he added.

Yusuf urged the president to ensure that all federal hospitals are equipped with functional dialysis machines so patients can truly benefit from the subsidy.

Another Maiduguri resident, Barrister Mohammed Wakil, also hailed the development, describing it as “a welcome step.” He called on the president to extend similar attention to agriculture, education, and security.

“If the economy is truly bouncing back, then President Tinubu deserves credit,” Wakil said.

At the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, parents of kidney patients expressed joy over the announcement.

One mother, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “No patient I know has ever survived kidney dialysis; many eventually lose their lives. Since dialysis is not compulsory for everyone, if the president could even declare it free, that would be better. But we still appreciate this effort.”