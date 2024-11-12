Nigerians And The Baltasarian Nipples’ Challenge

What Nigerians can’t turn into a challenge must be a life saving thing. Anything life saving, technologically innovative and cerebrally engaging, Nigerians wouldn’t turn into a challenge. Never!

Let it not be that I am being or sounding condescending, check all the challenges that actually trended on the internet, none had any meaningful and positive impact. All frivolous and sometimes amorous.

Months back it was Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge. It trended and the social media space literally broke into shreds.

Sometimes ago it was “I am not the bride but the bride’ … challenge. Few months ago it was this challenge by ladies saying what their husbands say about either their prowess in the other room or how he intiates it. That was their own challenge. nothing serious, nothing engaging and nothing that would possibly come from such challenges that would change life and makes the economic situation as strangulating and harsh it is, a better one.

Nigerians in the internet are full and filled with vain things. They copy nothing that would change life positively. It is all about fun, jokes and vainglory.

Recently social media went agog with the news of an Equatorial Guinea Baltasar Engonga who slept with over 400 women.

The news was subsequently substantiated with some suggestive video clips showing some views very aphrodisiac. It looked bizarre and indecent, one that should be condemned. On the contrary, it suddenly turned into a raw material for content creators. Like gwo gwo ngwo dance, spreading with the speed of a Warthog.

Nipples twisting challenge is now trending. A greeting style for some, who smartly made ancestral storyline line out of it.

There is a new dance, where able bodied men, engage in what looked like a choreography, displaying all the styles, skills and expertise of Baltasar Engonga in those leaked videos. What a useless dance!! Nigerians copy cat for bad things.

Twisting of ones nipples in the public is becoming a common thing. No more a thing of indecency, more of fun and content creation. With this challenge, nipples would gradually lose its privacy and decency. With time it would equally become a sign, insignia and common communication style among Nigerians. Trust them.

It would also make the sacredness hitherto attached to nipples fizzle off, making it one that becomes a free zone to be touched for comedy and content creation openly.

When this threshold of commonizing it is achieved, it would literally give gumption to those who before now fiddled theirs in the secret to be emboldened to do it in the open under the cover of mimicking Baltasar Engonga craft and skills

Truth be told, what is it about Baltasar Engonga nipples’ twisting that is new to any adult?

It seems a basic human reflex movement under some intense emotional charged moment. So reflex an action, which majority of adults who are active are innocently guilty of.

Baltasar Engonga is a man under the authority of natural surge of emotion and fantasy. He may be normal or extraordinarily under certain influence.

Instead of making a comedy out of it, one should rather reflect on the power of sex and how influential it can be when triggered and the engine of human system whirring at high capacity like a Warthog.

Have you thought about the possibility of extracting through nanotechnology the very instinct of sex for spiritual and other physical productive matters? Imagine one having a high level of spiritual ecstacy akin to what Baltasar Engonga expressed and exhibited. For such a person, the spiritual transcendancy that would be experienced would be lethal to the kingdom of darkness.

Imagine President Tinubu, all his political appointees, technocrats and those who matter in the running of this country including the private sector having this kind Baltasarian Engonga energy, fantasy and sensational feeling in the running of this country.

It would be awesome, for the passion to see things done right, touch lives with amazing policies for productivity would be so intense, nothing except that passion to do right would be seen manifesting in a Baltasarian Engonga manner.

We are wrongly wired to always see things via negativa. Instead of making unnecessary and childish innuendos to Baltasar Engonga skills and expertise, it would rather be productive to see how it can be positively developed in each of us for great exploits for the kingdom and for our country.

What about doing skits so professionally and masterly crafted to show how the “Baltasar Engonga energy” can either be converted for evangelism, catechises, mentorship or for strong political will to change the course of things positively.

Nigerians should stop suffering fools gladly. We should be positively creative, always looking at things from the rays of positivity rather than from the gray and dimmed light of vulgarity, immorality and sexually offensive angles.

Every lemon shouldn’t be eaten raw, rather should be turned into a lemonade.

If one has a Baltasarian Engonga sexual energy, instead of going around in a rampaging manner counting bodies, channelling such energy productively either spiritually or otherwise would be better.

Virtualize our political class and spiritual leaders with such a passion of a Baltasarian Engonga dimension, unleashing it on projects, good governance, destruction of demonic oppression and possession, living an exemplary lifestyle etc Nigeria would be that eldorado that we all deserve and desired.

Converting sexual energy into something else is often referred to as “sexual transmutation.” This concept is rooted in various philosophical and psychological theories, particularly in the context of personal development and self-improvement.

The idea is that sexual energy, which is a powerful force, can be redirected or transformed into other forms of energy that can be used for creativity, motivation, or productivity. For example, some people believe that by channeling this energy into their work, artistic endeavors, or physical activities, they can enhance their performance and achieve their goals more effectively.

This concept is frequently discussed in the context of practices like meditation, yoga, and certain self-help philosophies, where the focus is on harnessing and redirecting this energy for personal growth and fulfillment.

Imagine if our leaders and we the led engage in this act of sexual transmutation, what a blissful place our dear country Nigeria would be.

# Baltasarian Engonga challenge in a positive way.

# Who is Inn in this sexual transmutation?

Dr. Jarlath Uche Opara can be reached via Jarlathuche@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...