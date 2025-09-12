Nigerian Stock Market Adds N804 Billion in Four Days of Gains

Four consecutive trading sessions saw the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) maintain a bullish surge; investors made N804 billion in market worth.

Great performances from blue-chip firms propelled the All-Share Index (ASI) as well as market capitalization.

At the finish of Thursday’s trading, the ASI rose 0.9 percent, or 1,271 points, to rest at 140,665.85 versus 139,394.75 points. taken early in the week. Similarly, boosted by significant price increases in medium and large-cap equities like Guinness Nigeria, Nigerian market capitalization went from N88.199 trillion to N89.004 trillion. The Nigerian Exchange Group, Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), CAP, and NCR Nigeria.

The News Chronicle learnt that expectations of half-year 2025 earnings reports from Tier-1 banks and the possibility of interim dividend distributions both helped to build investor confidence. With investors positioning ahead of expected outcomes, analysts at Imperial Asset Managers observed that bargain hunting is guiding the direction of the market.

Market mood reflected this optimism as 41 stocks rose against 12 losers. With increases of 10% each to settle at N143, N6.60, and N4.62 respectively, Guinness Nigeria, C&I Leasing, and Living Trust Mortgage Bank were notable performers. With an increase of 9.42 percent, Regency Alliance Insurance finished at N1.51; eTranzact International gained 9.68 percent to conclude at N13.60.

On the opposite side, NEM Insurance led the losers’ chart with a drop of 9.94 percent to N28.10; then, AXA Mansard Insurance lost 4.76% to N15.99. CWG, Ellah Lakes, and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings were among other significant underperformers.

After dipping 50.7% to 378.18 million units worth N12.4 billion, executed in 22,935 trades, trading activity slowed down. Japaul Gold & Ventures Leading in volume with 42.05 million shares worth N111.86 million, then Zenith Bank had 27.91 million shares worth N1.87 billion. UBA logged 27.27 While Access Holdings and Nigerian Breweries also reported substantial revenue, million shares value N1.29 billion.

The sustained bull run emphasizes how strong investor mood is despite various economic headwinds and so underlines the part blue-chip shares have in helping to keep markets stable.