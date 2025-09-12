spot_img
September 12, 2025 - 3:31 PM

Nigerian State Loses Properties Worth N928m To Fire Outbreaks

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

The Cross River Command of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) has revealed that fire incidents in the state consumed properties valued at about N928 million between January and August 2025.

We gathered that the State Commanding Officer, Mrs. Olumayowa Olomola, made this known on Friday in Calabar during a media briefing.

According to her, the losses stemmed from 23 separate fire outbreaks recorded within the eight-month period. Out of these, 20 residential buildings were razed.

Although no fatalities were reported, she confirmed that three individuals sustained injuries.

“These fire incidents were not just private and public buildings alone. We also intervened in fire incidents in shops, automobiles, tanker spills, and others,” she said.

Olomola noted that despite the command’s efforts, its operations are hindered by poor logistics.

According to her, “we are confronted with the challenges of shortage of diesel, unavailability of water tanker, ambulance and rapid intervention.”

She emphasized the urgent need for additional utility vehicles and the establishment of more fire service stations in Calabar and across local government areas in the state.

The Tax That Broke the Camel’s Back
Genocide: Tinubu Government’s Embarrassing Embrace of Israel
