 Nigerian Navy Repels Boko Haram Attack on Lake Chad Base, Borno

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Nigerian Navy thwarted an attempted infiltration by suspected Boko Haram terrorists at the Naval Base on Lake Chad, located near Fish Dam in Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to intelligence sources, the terrorists stormed the base around 1:00 a.m., aiming to sabotage newly acquired Swamp Boggeys special equipment recently provided by the Borno State Government to help clear waterways in the Lake Chad region.

The attack led to a fierce gunfight between the insurgents and naval personnel. Reinforcements were quickly deployed from nearby Baga, and the firefight lasted over two hours before the attackers were forced to retreat.

“Although the base repelled the attack, there was minor damage. An ambulance and two other vehicles were destroyed, and a few personnel sustained injuries,” a source revealed.

Security Source informed The News Chronicle on Wednesday morning that the Swamp Boggeys remained secure and were not accessed or damaged during the incident.

As of the time of this report, the Air Component Command (ACC) is continuing operations along the Lake Chad waterways to pursue and neutralize the fleeing terrorists.