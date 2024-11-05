Nigerian National Grid Collapses Again, Causing Nationwide Power Outage

Nigeria’s national power grid experienced another collapse on Tuesday, leaving the country in darkness as power generation dropped to zero.

According to the Nigeria National Grid’s social media statement, the collapse resulted in zero megawatts (MW) of power output from key stations, including Afam IV & V, Azura-Edo, Egbin, and Shiroro, as of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced a planned preventive maintenance on the Ife-Ondo 132kV transmission line, scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

This work, set to take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., may cause temporary power disruptions in nearby areas.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, stated that the maintenance is necessary to ensure the grid’s reliability. Engineers will focus on maintaining the lines between Towers 6 and 12.

As a result, the Benin Distribution Company (DisCo) will be unable to supply electricity to customers on the Ondo and Okitipupa 33kV feeders. Power supply is expected to resume as soon as the maintenance is completed, Mbah added.

