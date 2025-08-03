Nigerian Leaders Hails Rena Wakama For Inspiring D’Tigress

President Bola Tinubu has commended Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for their remarkable journey to the final of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket, marking their fifth consecutive appearance at the championship game.

The commendation was conveyed in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Nigeria’s D’Tigress clinched a hard-fought 75-68 victory over Senegal in the semi-final clash held at the Palais des Sports de Treichville, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday night—an achievement that has been described as a significant milestone for Nigerian basketball.

According to the statement which was obtained by The News Chronicle, Tinubu praised the team for their unyielding determination, superior play, and consistent record against their Senegalese counterparts.

The win marks D’Tigress’ seventh consecutive triumph over Senegal and secures their spot in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying rounds.

Describing the intense semi-final match as “the final before the final,” the President saluted the players’ high level of commitment and competitive energy.

“I have observed the discipline, focus, and team spirit consistently displayed by D’Tigress throughout this tournament.

These are qualities that have brought honour to our nation and earned respect for our players and coaches worldwide.

“I especially commend Rena Wakama, the team’s first female Head Coach, whose leadership and experience—both on the court and now from the bench—continue to inspire D’Tigress to new heights in this highly competitive sport,” he said.

Reaffirming his unwavering support for the team, Tinubu expressed optimism as D’Tigress targets an unprecedented fifth consecutive AfroBasket championship.

The Nigerian side is set to battle Mali in Sunday’s final, with sights firmly set on clinching a record-extending seventh continental title and sealing their legacy in African basketball.