Nigerian lawmakers are kidnappers – Mbaka

The spiritual leader of the Adoration Ministries, Enugu, has described Nigerian lawmakers as “kidnappers.”

The fiery priest also warned state governors, ministers and all political office holders against taking the people for granted, asking them to repent and start “doing the needful” or face the unbearable situation that awaits them.

Father Mbaka said that God’s anger is on Nigerian leaders for turning the youths into beggars in other countries due to overwhelming hardship in Nigeria.

“They should obey the voice of God, sit together and think out how to reshape Nigeria.

“The situation in the country portends wickedness, wicked ruling in high places, in the name of legislators; they are the real kidnappers, and the anger of God is upon them,” Mbaka said in his New Year message.

Mbaka warned that it would be fire for fire for anyone who attacks him or his message, adding that “this is no longer the Fr Mbaka of 2020 but that of 2021.”

“They have kidnapped the opportunities meant for the youths, kidnapped the nation’s wealth and jobs meant for the youths.

“They have kidnapped a lot of infrastructure development; they are kidnappers!

“The Holy Spirit says that many politicians will run helter-skelter, from one government house to another; many will run to their villages but they would still be trailed down to their villages.

“Many will try to fly out of the country but the airports will be blocked. It will come like a doom, they will be put to shame,” he stated.

He had recently warned President Buhari, asking him to apologise to Nigerians for the failures of his government and that of past administrations.

He had also foretold that Hope Uzodinma will unseat Emeka Ihedioha and take over the Imo State Government House after the 2019 election in Imo State.

This was fulfilled as the Supreme Court on Tuesday January 19, 2020, declared Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo State.