Nigerian Art Dealer on BBC’s Bargain Hunt Admits Ties to Terror Suspect

A former expert from the BBC’s Bargain Hunt programme has pleaded guilty to multiple offences after admitting he failed to disclose high-value art sales to a man sanctioned for financing Hezbollah.

Oghenochuko Ojiri, 53, also known as Ochuko Ojiri, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 3, where he admitted to eight counts under the Terrorism Act 2000. The charges relate to a series of art transactions between October 2020 and December 2021.

Ojiri sold approximately £140,000 worth of artwork to Nazem Ahmad, a Lebanese businessman accused of being a “major Hezbollah financial donor.”

Nazem Ahmad had been sanctioned by the United States in 2019 and later by the UK government in April 2023, with officials alleging that he used artwork and diamonds to launder funds for the proscribed terrorist organisation.

According to the prosecution, Lyndon Harris, Ojiri had access to news articles about Ahmad’s sanctions and was aware of the financier’s connections to terrorism.

“At the time of the transactions, Mr Ojiri knew Mr Ahmad had been sanctioned in the US,” said Harris. “There is one discussion where Mr Ojiri is party to a conversation where it is apparent a lot of people have known for years about his terrorism links.”

The court heard that Ojiri, who founded the Ramp Gallery (now Ojiri Gallery) in East London, had directly negotiated and congratulated Ahmad on several art purchases.

Despite being involved in compliance discussions with a third-party advisor, Ojiri did not act on the advice and proceeded with the sales.

Ojiri was arrested on April 18, 2023, the same day Ahmad was sanctioned by the UK, which froze his assets and prohibited UK citizens from conducting business with him or his companies.

District Judge Briony Clarke granted Ojiri bail during the hearing but ordered him to surrender his passport and not apply for international travel documents.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 6, 2025, at the Old Bailey. The maximum sentence for the offence is five years’ imprisonment.

In an interview with police, Ojiri expressed remorse, stating he did not support terrorist activity and denied being motivated by money.

“It was more about the excitement and kudos of dealing with a name in the collecting world,” he reportedly told officers.

Ojiri, a freelance presenter, appeared on several BBC shows, including Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip, and Channel 5’s Storage: Flog the Lot! However, according to the BBC, he has not worked on any of its programmes since 2023.

A BBC spokesperson said, “It would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

The case is being jointly investigated by the Metropolitan Police’s specialist arts and antiques unit, HMRC, and the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI).