Nigerian Army Opens New Base in Wukari to Boost Security in Southern Taraba

In a move to strengthen security and build on recent successes in Southern Taraba, the Commander of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, officially launched a new Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Wukari on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

At the launch event in Wukari Local Government Area, Brigadier General Uwa addressed troops stationed at the base, urging them to remain disciplined, alert, and professional in carrying out their duties.

He stressed the need to protect all military equipment and maintain a strong presence in the area.

The Commander instructed the troops to take full control of their area and ensure that criminals, including bandits and terrorists, are not allowed to operate freely.

He reassured the public of the Brigade’s dedication to restoring and maintaining peace and security throughout Taraba State.

To show their readiness and build trust with the local population, Brigadier General Uwa led a patrol through Wukari town and nearby communities.

The patrol was aimed at reassuring residents of the military’s commitment to keeping them safe.

The opening of FOB Wukari is seen as a major step forward in ongoing military operations. It is expected to improve rapid response times, boost intelligence gathering, and strengthen cooperation between the military and local communities.