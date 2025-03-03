Nigerian Army Kills Top Boko Haram Commander, Rescues Hostage in Borno

Nigerian Army troops from the 21 Armoured Brigade, along with the 199 Special Forces and the Civilian Joint Task Force, have achieved major success in their ongoing fight against terrorism.

They eliminated a top Boko Haram commander, Abba Alai (also known as Amirul Khahid of Alafa), and killed several insurgents in coordinated attacks on terrorist hideouts in Garin Fallujah and Gwoza, Borno State, on Sunday.

The operation carried out based on reliable intelligence, targeted a well-protected camp where terrorists were gathering to plan attacks.

Soldiers launched a powerful assault, engaging the insurgents in fierce combat. Unable to withstand the military’s superior firepower, the terrorists tried to escape but suffered heavy losses.

Abba Alai, a notorious commander responsible for deadly attacks in the region, was among those killed.

During the operation, troops recovered several weapons, including; One AK-47 rifle, One AK-47 rifle magazine, 23 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, One radio set, A DSHK heavy machine gun barrel,One motorcycle and Various medical supplies.

In another mission in Gwoza Local Government Area, troops were deployed to prevent terrorists from escaping from Sambisa Forest. They engaged insurgents in Gobara village, forcing them to flee in disarray.

Weapons recovered from this battle include; 57 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, three AK-47 rifle magazines, A locally made dane gun and two prototype firearms believed to be used for terrorist training.

During the operation, soldiers also rescued an elderly woman who had been held hostage by the terrorists for 10 years.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, praised the troops for their efforts and reaffirmed the military’s commitment to eradicating terrorism in Nigeria.