Nigeria to Host 2025 African Chovken Regional Championship 

Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, Chairman of the African Region of the International Chovken Federation (ICF), has confirmed that Nigeria has been selected to host the 2025 edition of the Chovken African Regional Championship.

This announcement was made public in Abuja on Thursday through a statement released by Kangiwa’s media aide, Joesef Karim.

Kangiwa disclosed the development during a courtesy visit by executives of the Nigeria Chovken Association to the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Alhaji Shehu Dikko.

Chovken, an engaging equestrian team sport, is known for its fast-paced nature and similarities to polo. The game involves two teams of four players on horseback, competing to score by hitting a small leather ball into the opposing team’s goal using specially designed curved mallets.

Each game is structured into two halves, lasting 15 minutes each.

In recent developments, the sport received global recognition after being inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Kangiwa disclosed that elite Chovken teams from countries such as Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, and other top African nations are expected to compete in the upcoming championship in Nigeria.

He noted that hosting the event would not only attract international attention but also spur national interest and participation in equestrian sports across the country.

Nigeria previously made its mark on the global stage by finishing third in the inaugural International Chovken Championship, which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2024. That tournament featured competitors from ten nations, including Germany, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Malta, and others.