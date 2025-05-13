Nigeria To Get $3bn Telecom Equipment By June

Nigeria is set to receive telecom equipment and fibre optic cables valued at $3 billion by June 2025.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, revealed this during a panel session at the Nigeria Development Update hosted by the World Bank.

He explained that equipment worth $1 billion will arrive around mid-year, followed by an additional $2 billion investment in fibre optic cables.

The goal of this move is to improve the country’s digital infrastructure and connect more areas to modern communication networks.

Tijani said that a pilot phase will soon begin to reach over 20 million people who currently have no access to telecom services.

The planned rollout is expected to create better access to internet and phone services, especially in remote communities where such access is still lacking.

The Nigeria Development Update, a bi-annual report by the World Bank, reviews Nigeria’s economic situation and suggests ways the country can move forward.

The minister shared the update as part of the country’s efforts to build a stronger digital economy and extend telecom coverage across all regions.