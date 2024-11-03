Nigeria Strengthens Focus on Universal Healthcare, Maternal & Child Health

In a significant step towards improving Nigeria’s healthcare system, the government has renewed its commitment to achieving universal health coverage, on Saturday.

The focus will be on strengthening primary healthcare and collaborating with various stakeholders to achieve these goals.

At a recent meeting, representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health, National Assembly, and partner organizations gathered to discuss strategies for improving healthcare services across the country.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, represented by Dr. Muyi Aina, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), emphasized the government’s focus on reducing child and maternal mortality, a priority within the administration’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

“While we have significantly increased funding for the health sector, there’s a need to invest even more,” Aina stated, highlighting the importance of continued investment in healthcare.

“We value the role our partners play in supporting government efforts. Together, we can make sure that every Nigerian has access to quality healthcare, regardless of location or socio-economic status.”

Aina shared that primary healthcare revitalization is progressing, with increased funding and collaborative sector-wide approaches. Despite this progress, he called for further support to boost healthcare financing and improve spending in the sector.

“Investing in healthcare is investing in our nation’s future,” he said. “We must keep prioritizing primary healthcare, address the underlying causes of health issues, and promote preventive measures.”

The NPHCDA is central to this vision and aims to enhance primary healthcare services, ensuring that all Nigerians can access quality care.

The agency is focusing on increasing healthcare financing, strengthening infrastructure, and encouraging community engagement. Partnerships and collaborations will be key to achieving these goals.

Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser to the President on Health, stressed the need to bridge gaps between health managers and policymakers to accelerate maternal health improvements.

She emphasized the importance of helping legislators understand policy-level actions needed to reduce maternal deaths.

The WHO country representative, Dr. Walter Mulombo, cautioned that achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for health will require substantial efforts.

He highlighted inequalities between regions, environmental degradation, and crises as factors contributing to high maternal and child mortality rates, calling for increased resources and innovative technologies to address these issues.

Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, Chair of the Health Committee (Secondary and Tertiary), pointed out the challenges of underfunding and poor health insurance coverage.

She encouraged lawmakers to consider directing funds for constituency projects toward health insurance as a strategy to reduce maternal and child mortality.

“A well-educated child and an empowered woman are more likely to seek quality healthcare,” Banigo noted.

The event concluded with a unified call to action, urging stakeholders to collaborate in pursuing universal health coverage and improving health outcomes for Nigerians.

Moving forward, the NPHCDA and its partners remain committed to making quality healthcare accessible to every Nigerian.

