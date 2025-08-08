Nigeria Secures Over $1 Billion to Power Ambitious Healthcare Transformation

As the Federal Government obtains over $1 billion in concessionary finance and grants from foreign allies, Nigeria’s healthcare system is about to be completely changed.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziag Salako, released the notice at the BusinessDay Health Conference in Abuja.

Sourced via partnerships with organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), USAID, the World Bank, Global Fund, UNICEF, UNFPA, and TARGET, the financing will be absolutely vital in the continuing healthcare changes in the nation. Dr. Salako emphasised that transforming Nigeria’s healthcare system is a national need of utmost urgency, not just a bureaucratic activity but also one vital to the nation’s future welfare.

The News Chronicle learnt that resources are deployed where they would have the most influence by means of readjustments made to these strategic partnerships in line with Nigeria’s health goals.The government is building the groundwork for long-term changes in healthcare access, infrastructure, and service delivery by means of grants and concessionary funding.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which regards healthcare not only as an expense but also as a strategic investment in national prosperity, productivity, and security, forms the core of the change. Adoption of the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp), a governance structure developed to bring internal and foreign finance under one, consistent framework, is a main component of this strategy.This model strengthens partner and donor coordination, streamlines resources, and lowers duplication.

The government has boosted federal health facilities by extending training facilities, raised medical school admissions, and hiring around 50,000 health professionals to solve the ongoing problem of insufficient healthcare staff.Other steps comprise the creation of a Health Worker Migration Policy and the implementation of digital workforce tracking solutions to track and keep trained staff.

Also a top priority is infrastructural improvements.P articularly in intensive care units, the newly launched Energy for Health Initiative seeks to guarantee constant power in federal hospitals. Working with the Ministry of Power, the Rural Electrification Agency, the World Bank, and Gavi, the programme is deploying solar hybrid systems to ensure reliable energy supply across health facilities.

Nigeria is positioning itself to provide better patient outcomes, lower medical brain drain, and build its healthcare system for next generation by means of these reforms and deliberate investments.