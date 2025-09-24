Nigeria, Namibia Seal Plans to Deepen Cooperation

Nigeria and Namibia have reaffirmed their determination to strengthen bilateral ties in order to unlock greater opportunities for both nations.

The 5commitment was made when Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah paid a courtesy visit to Vice President Kashim Shettima on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) currently taking place in New York.

Vice President Shettima is in New York representing President Bola Tinubu and is expected to deliver Nigeria’s national statement before the Assembly.

During the meeting, President Nandi-Ndaitwah, who made history as Namibia’s first female leader after assuming office on March 21, expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s role in her country’s liberation and post-independence journey.

She particularly lauded the contributions of Nigerian diplomats to Namibia’s governance and development. She also noted that the UNGA meeting provided the perfect opportunity to formally connect with Nigeria’s leadership.

“I will still find time to pay a visit to Nigeria, to introduce myself to the President,” she assured.

In his response, Shettima welcomed the Namibian President’s gesture, congratulated her on her new role, and emphasised the importance of elevating Nigeria-Namibia relations to a higher level.

The meeting was attended by top officials from both countries, including Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; and Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa.

Separately, Vice President Shettima also engaged in a high-level discussion with the Chief Executive Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Mark Suzman, alongside other members of his team.

Shettima commended the foundation for its impact in strengthening Nigeria’s health sector and agricultural productivity, particularly its investment in cassava projects. He also noted its role in expanding financial inclusion and supporting gender empowerment.

“In Gates Foundation, we have a partner that we trust and believe in. If all high network individuals can even make half of Bill Gates investments, this world will be a better place to live in,” he said.

The Vice President disclosed that the Tinubu administration is working toward achieving annual growth of not less than seven per cent over the next few years. According to him, this ambition will be driven by macroeconomic stability, improved productivity, and sustained investment in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and education.

Shettima also asked the delegation to convey President Tinubu’s warm regards to Bill Gates.

In his remarks, Education Minister Maruf Alausa appealed for the foundation’s deeper involvement in Nigeria’s education sector, particularly in the areas of technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

“I have met with your representatives in Africa and they said the initial focus over the years had been on child nutrition but not in education. But now, I think there is more focus on education. I am seeking for more of your support in foundational education. We don’t have that much support at all,” Alausa stated.

Responding, Suzman pledged the foundation’s commitment to continue scaling up investment in human capital development, education, and health. He added that the Gates Foundation has made notable progress in areas such as digital identity and financial inclusion in Nigeria.

He commended the strong dedication of Nigeria’s leadership, saying: “Nigeria is really one of our strongest partners on the continent of Africa. I am really looking forward to hear from you about where and how we might be more helpful and also just to assure you of our continued support. We just signed a new grants with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to support some of the works around that, and we are very encouraged by your broader efforts.”

Members of the Gates Foundation delegation included Mr. Rodger Voorhies, President of the Global Growth and Opportunity Division; Mr. Uche Amaonwu, Director of the Nigeria Country Office, Global Development; and Dr. Paulin Basinga, Director for Africa.