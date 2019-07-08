Nigeria Hovers on the Brink of Plague – Pastor E.A Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye has issued a note of warning that the continued shedding of innocent blood in the country could lead to an impending plague if the it is not addressed urgently.

While speaking on national issues, the renowned man of God said this during the church’s Holy Ghost Service held last Friday night at the Redemption Camp and broadcast in the church’s parishes in Nigeria and 197 other countries.

During his sermon with the theme “Swimming in Glory” and subtitled “Born to be Great”, the cleric devoted some time to national issues. He said too much shedding of innocent blood in a country is likely to lead to a plague and urged the church to continue praying for bloodshed to stop.

“Blood is powerful, blood has a voice and it speaks. When the ground is saturated with the blood of innocent people, the ground speaks.”

“Nigerians should pray for the killings to stop before the blood-soaked ground responds.

“When innocent blood is shed it goes into the ground and too much of it makes the ground respond in the form of plagues,” he said.

