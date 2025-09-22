Nigeria-China Trade Value Surges to $15.48 Billion in Seven Months

Between January and July, bilateral trade between Nigeria and China came to $15.48 billion, showing remarkable growth in 2025. A 34.7 percent increase over the At the same time in 2024, this highlights the growing economic links between the two nations.Â

Revealed this knowledge at a Lagos party was Ms. Yan Yuqing, the People’s Republic of China’s Consul-General. She noted that Nigeria is currently China’s second biggest trading partner in Africa, a historical development indicating growing collaboration and reciprocal strategic interest.

The News Chronicle gathered that this incredible growth is directly related to the upgrading of Nigeria-China relations to a full strategic partnership at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Greater collaboration in business, infrastructure, culture, and education was made possible by this phase, hence streamlining the search of projects directly impacting their people for both nations.

Yuqing underlined how a 5.3% increase in the first half of 2025 shows China’s economic resilience in the world, therefore establishing a strong platform for these trading triumphs. She also commended the Chinese people in Nigeria for their role in cultural interchange, support of local development, and charitable causes. These programs, according to she, strengthen the ties between the two nations and put the relationship at its most successful point in history.

Trade statistics support China’s dominant role in Nigeria’s economy. More than double the import value from the United States, China supplied goods worth N4.96 trillion in the second quarter of 2025. Asia contributed half of Nigeria’s total imports, headed by China, followed by India, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.

Chinese exports to Nigeria were mostly defined by machinery, processed petroleum products, and telecoms equipment. Imports from China alone reached N7.88 trillion, mirroring Nigeria’s desperate demand of foreign industrial inputs. Agricultural imports totaled N1.18 trillion driven mostly by wheat from Russia and Canada.

The findings highlight not only China’s significant involvement in Nigeria’s import industry but also the need to sustain equal partnerships to foster long-term economic growth.