Niger Republic has announced plans to construct a 1,497-kilometer-long wall along its border with Nigeria.

The initiative aims to strengthen internal security and protect the country from the growing threat of armed groups crossing over from Nigeria.

This move highlights Niger’s efforts to address cross-border insecurity and safeguard its citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...