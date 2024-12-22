La Liga: Atletico Triumphs Over Barcelona to Establish a 3-Point Gap with Game in Hand

Atletico Madrid defeated Barcelona at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, marking their first away win against Barcelona in 18 years and Diego Simeone’s first-ever away victory over the Catalan side.

Barcelona took the lead in the 30th minute through a strike from Rodri. Despite dominating possession and registering 19 shots, they were unable to capitalize further. Atletico Madrid equalized in the second half with a goal from Rodrigo De Paul.

Just weeks ago, Barcelona held a 9-point lead over Atletico in the La Liga standings. However, last night’s result sees Atletico move 3 points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand.