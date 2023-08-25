Niger Coup: Again, President Tinubu Sends Islamic Leaders for Dialogue 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of a delegation of Islamic leaders (Ulama) to Niger Republic for fresh round of dialogue with the coup leaders.

The President gave the approval on Thursday after a meeting with top clerics, led by Sheikh Bala Lau, at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Recall that President Tinubu on August 9 received the Islamic leaders in Abuja and approved their request to intervene in the face-off between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Niger Republic over the coup that ousted the Mohamed Bazoum-led democratic administration.

Their intervention move, which followed an earlier move by ECOWAS, which already sent a mission, led by former Nigerian military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, was successful as the Ulama became the first interface between the regional bloc and head of the junta, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

However, at the meeting Thursday, President Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS, encouraged the clerics to continue with their dialogue with the junta, expressing his preference for a peaceful resolution of the, noting though that all options are still on the table.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the President had urged the Ulama to intensify dialogue, saying he (Tinubu) is interested in exploring peaceful options.

“The Council of Ulamas has returned to the President for the second time, to give a report on their ongoing dialogue with the military junta and other stakeholders in Niger They have briefed Mr President on the situation and the effort is ongoing.

“Mr President has listened to them and will continue this dialogue. He is interested in exploring peaceful options, but nothing is off the table.”

He has asked the Ulamas to continue with their dialogue and they will continue to do that”, he said.

On what next line of action would be, Idris said “the next line of action is that dialogue will continue. Mr President, as the head of ECOWAS, is interested in pursuing resolution of this crisis, but like I said, nothing is off the table. Mr President has said they should continue to engage and the Ulamas will continue to do that.