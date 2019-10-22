Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Get Married

Nicki Minaj confirms she has MARRIED convicted sex offender Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty and Christina Aguilera and Winnie Harlow are among the A-list well-wishers

The Grammy-nominated artist, 36, revealed the news on Monday.

She ‘Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,’ alongside a clip in which she showed off ‘Bride’ and ‘Groom,’ caps and ‘Mr.’ and ‘Mrs’ mugs

The comment thread under Minaj’s announcement was populated with well wishes from her fellow celebs.

Minaj said she was ‘very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy’ in reference to Perry, who she’s been seeing since late last year.

Petty was convicted in 1995 of attempted rape aged 16 after a woman said he ‘placed a hard circular object’ as she walked down a Queens street.

His accuser said she led her to a home and into a bedroom and had sex with her by force, and threatened her with a knife when she tied to leave.

He spent four years in prison in connection with the incident, and was also placed on the sex offender registry.

Kenneth also has a first-degree manslaughter conviction in 2006 in the fatal 2002 shooting of a man named Lamont Robinson.

He served seven years of a 10-year sentence and was released from custody in 2013.