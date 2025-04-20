Nice Guys Finish… Last? — Frank Edoho Claims Most Women Don’t Like Kind Men

Veteran media personality and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host,Frank Edoho, has stirred the gender pot and this time, he’s calling out the “nice guys” for being too nice.

Appearing on the TVC talk show The Black Table, Frank dropped a controversial take: most women don’t fancy overly kind men. According to him, women would rather have a “bad boy” who shows kindness occasionally — just enough to keep things spicy.

“Women don’t like nice guys. They want bad guys that are nice to them sometimes,” Frank said with all the seriousness of someone reading out a ₦10 million question.

Frank recounted an article he came across titled “What is that red flag you secretly admire in the opposite sex?” — and the responses he found from women had him both shocked and convinced.

One lady reportedly said, “I like it when my man tells me, ‘I don’t want to repeat myself again.’” Apparently, the bossy tone was a turn-on.

Others allegedly confessed to liking displays of controlled dominance, saying it made them feel protected and desired.

Frank was quick to clarify that not all women feel this way, but he insisted that the “majority” secretly admire these so-called red flags.