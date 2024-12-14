NGOs Play Crucial Role in Tackling Poverty -Commissioner 

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, has reiterated its commitment to empowering women-focused NGOs with critical skills to access funds and sustain impactful programmes.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Bolaji Cecilia Dada disclosed this in her keynote address at the 2024 Capacity Building Session for Women-Focused NGOs held at Women Development Centre, Agege, Lagos.

Speaking on the topic, “Writing of Proposal for Grants-in-Aid: What Every Women-Focused NGO Should Know”, Hon. Dada emphasised the essential role NGOs play in advancing women’s welfare, tackling poverty, and creating meaningful change in communities.

Dada, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Oluyemi Kalesanwo, noted that in light of prevailing economic challenges, the ability to craft compelling grant proposals has become indispensable for securing funding and sustaining developmental initiatives.

The Commissioner highlighted key areas of alignment for NGOs partnering with the Ministry, including Women’s economic empowerment, Addressing gender-based violence, Increasing access to empowerment initiatives and Improving health outcomes for women, among others.

She urged NGOs to leverage available funding opportunities from government agencies, international donors, private foundations, corporate organisations, and philanthropists.

Dada further averred that successful grant writing goes beyond submitting proposals, emphasising the importance of building relationships with funders and showcasing the measurable impact of their work.

The Ministry has consistently supported active and impactful NGOs through grants, particularly in 2021 and 2022, to enable them to address the growing challenges faced by women.

Recognising the need for more funding, this year’s session was organised to equip NGOs with practical tools and skills to navigate the competitive funding landscape.

Dada also reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to empowering women and alleviating poverty through sustainable partnerships and funding opportunities. She encouraged all women-focused NGOs to utilise the knowledge gained from the session to drive positive change in their communities.

“Together, through strong grant proposals and meaningful partnerships, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of women across Lagos State,” she stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...